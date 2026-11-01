The fame of Premada Oorali has attracted thousands of tourists to the Seegegudda and Male Malleshwara Temple of Hassan. Find out why private and tourist vehicles are banned by the authorities.

Hassan (Nov 01): Movies don’t only earn money through the box office. They help in reviving places that were once famous for natural beauty and religious importance. The Male Malleshwara hill at Seegegudda of Hassan taluk is the best case in point. The new movie ‘Premada Oorali’ has become a super hit recently. The shooting site at Seegegudda has turned out to be a huge tourist attraction. People from thousands are flocking to this place on a daily basis, and it is looking like a huge fair.

Festive Atmosphere At Seegegudda

The rural atmosphere, greenery, and the Male Malleshwara temple premises shown in the movie ‘Premada Oorali’ have attracted many people. People are thronging the place in thousands every day because of this. There are snack sellers, ice cream stalls, and temporary toy shops from neighboring villages at this place. The entire atmosphere on the hilltop is the same as that of a village temple festival.

Free Food For 3,000 To 5,000 Persons Per Day

Earlier, the devotees at this temple were in limited numbers. Even 30 to 50 persons per day seemed like a large number of devotees. However, after the release of the movie, the scenario has drastically changed. More than 3,000 people visit this temple on any given weekday. During weekends, festivals, and full moon days, their numbers increase to 5,000 to 10,000. In order to serve these large numbers of devotees, temple authorities conduct huge free food programs every afternoon at Seegegudda.

Traffic Bottlenecks And Risk Of Landslide

This sudden surge in tourism resulted in various problems. People started to park their vehicles randomly on the hills. Due to this, traffic bottlenecks used to occur all the time. In addition to that, the rains created the risk of landslides. As a result, the Hasan deputy commissioner issued a strict order. From October 27 to November 11, private and tourism vehicles are banned on the male Malleshwara hill at Seegegudda. Tourists need to park their cars at the foot of the hill.

Don’t Haste After Watching Reels - An Appeal from the Locals

Tourism has not halted even with the vehicle ban. Thousands of tourists are now suddenly flooding this place after watching the reels on social media. The authorities are presently not letting any individual approach the Shiva statue due to security purposes. The locals, as well as the temple authorities, have issued a stern appeal to everyone. They are asking the people not to haste after seeing the reels and plan their visit at a later time.