Designer Manish Malhotra posted a touching birthday tribute to Nita Ambani on Instagram, celebrating her dedication to Indian culture and arts, while Nita Ambani recently hosted a star-studded preview of The Library at the NMACC in Mumbai.

Manish Malhotra's Birthday Tribute to Nita Ambani

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt birthday note for Nita Ambani on Instagram, praising her dedication to Indian culture, traditions, textiles and the arts. The designer posted a carousel of photographs of himself with Nita Ambani. Accompanying the pictures was a warm message celebrating their friendship and his admiration for her cultural contributions. "Happy Birthday my Dearest, Beautiful and Graceful friend #NitaAmbani. You are incredible and your passion and love for the Indian culture, tradition, textile and arts is heartwarming .. from all our times together discussing clothes , Embroideries , colours to your eye for detail , wisdom about life , your vision to your hospitality ,love and care makes you the most special .. lots of admiration and love for you," Manish wrote in his Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Creative Association and Cultural Initiatives

The birthday message highlights the duo's long-standing creative association and shared appreciation for Indian craftsmanship. The post also drew warm reactions, with followers and members of the industry extending their birthday wishes.

The Library at NMACC

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been associated with several cultural initiatives, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. On October 31, 2026, she hosted the star-studded preview of The Library at NMACC, ahead of its public opening on November 1. Located at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, The Library is envisioned as a multi-functional cultural destination bringing together literature, design, community conversations and culinary experiences.

The launch event saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment and fashion industries, including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Isha Ambani was also among those attending the event. (ANI)