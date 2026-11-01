Kangana Ranaut joins Rana Daggubati for Scary Picture, a horror film directed by Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu. Announced at HorrorCon India 2026, the project marks his Hindi debut.

Kangana Ranaut is set to get back to the world of horror, and this time around, she has an exciting project with her name. The actress is set to star in Scary Picture, an upcoming horror film announced by actor-producer Rana Daggubati at HorrorCon India 2026 in New Delhi on October 31.

What Do We Know About Kangana Ranaut's Scary Picture?

The film was unveiled amid the Halloween celebrations, as Rana presented the film's title and also gave details about its director. Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu will be helming the project, and this will mark his first Hindi feature film.

Speaking at the occasion, Rana said that Telugu director Ravi Babu, who has made a handful of Telugu horror films until now, is his buddy and revealed that the film is being announced at HorrorCon for the very first time.

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Kangana Ranaut Reprising The Genre

Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhataa. Her latest film of the horror genre was 2023 Tamil horror film Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P. Vasu opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Although Scary Picture has piqued people’s interest because of its unique combination, its plot, new cast members, and release date are still a mystery.