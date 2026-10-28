Actor Shivarajkumar recently praised the team behind the low-budget hit Premada Oorali. But fans got super worried when the film's lead actress Ramika Shivu walked on stage with a visible leg injury.

Bengaluru: Premada Oorali is making some serious noise right now. The movie proves how a super low-budget film can totally win hearts without any loud PR stunts. It shows that a sweet story can pull crowds to theaters without needing heavy bloodshed or flying machetes. For the last few years, the trend was all about heroes doing back-to-back murders, assuming the youth only want violence and raw action. But many of those over-the-top movies tanked at the box office. Now, simple films like Premada Oorali are showing everyone what the audience actually wants to watch.

What exactly happened to her leg?

The cast is seeing massive demand after the film's success. Superstar Shivarajkumar even called the Premada Oorali team recently and gave them a big shoutout. The whole crew then sat down to watch the movie again with Shivanna. During this event, actress Ramika Shivu, who plays the much-loved character Vasantha, walked onto the stage limping. Shivanna immediately asked her what went wrong, and she explained about her leg injury.

Despite the heavy pain, she walked up to Shivarajkumar and greeted him respectfully. You know how it is when actors get famous—cameras track their every single move. Naturally, fans are now feeling very anxious about Ramika Shivu's injured leg.

A quick look at the actress

Premada Oorali is actually Ramika Shivu's debut movie. The actress started her acting journey in the Kannada TV industry and is now making a solid mark on the big screen. TV audiences already know Ramika very well from hit serials like Paaru and Neenadhe Naa. Now, she is grabbing everyone's attention with her strong movie performance.

Fans are loving the movie, and critics are praising Ramika Shivu's acting skills. This positive response has set high expectations for her future projects. The actress already built a loyal fanbase on television, and she is clearly here to stay in the film industry too. The massive success of her very first film has definitely added more responsibility on her shoulders. Going forward, Ramika Shivu plans to focus strictly on good scripts and strong characters instead of just signing multiple random movies.