Actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar have launched their new film project, RC17, with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the event to sound the inaugural clap and extend his blessings to the entire production team.

Ram Charan and Director Sukumar Begin Filming for RC17

Actor Ram Charan's film with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar went on the floors on Sunday with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. It was megastar Chiranjeevi who added 'chaar chand' to the occasion with his presence. He also sounded the clapboard to bless the entire team.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the makers on X wrote, "The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17 #YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku #SRC Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Master Storyteller @aryasukku @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @tseriesfilms"

Production and Distribution Details

Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film brings together two of the leading names in the Indian film industry, T-Series and Mythri Movie Makers, with producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar backing this ambitious venture. T-Series will also hold the music rights for the film. More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

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