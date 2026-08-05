Discover the inspiring journey of IPS officer Prem Sukh Delu, who rose from a poor farming family in Rajasthan to crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam with AIR 170 after overcoming failures and securing 12 government jobs.

While many UPSC candidates devote their lives to securing only one government post, Prem Sukh Delu of Rajasthan has an altogether different story to tell. Before becoming an IPS officer, he secured twelve government exams and worked in varied capacities. It's also quite facinating how he failed in a police constable exam prior to succeeding in one of India's toughest exams—the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Dream Larger Than Every Job Offer

As per Live Hindustan Report, Prem Sukh Delu comes from the Raisar village of the Bikaner district of Rajasthan where he spent his childhood in poor circumstances. His father, being a farmer, supplemented his income by driving a camel cart. Village life was no joke. In his childhood, Delu shouldered his family responsibilities through grazing cattle. Yet, despite all odds, he kept working hard towards his education.

Academic Excellence Was His Greatest Strength

Nothing could stop Delu from pursuing his dreams; he got a gold medal in his Master’s in History and later cleared both the UGC NET and Junior Research Fellowship. Even after entering into government employment as a Patwari, Delu continued to prepare for various examinations, sometimes working while studying for hours on end.

Cleared 12 Government Examinations—but Dreams of UPSC Still Lived On

In about six years, Prem Sukh Delu kept establishing himself in one examination after another; Delu was not just able to secure the Patwari post but also got second rank in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak examination, cleared the recruitment of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and also cleared the Rajasthan Assistant Jailor examination, among others. Still, his aspirations remained unfulfilled; he had not achieved what he wanted most.

A Failure That Has Shaped Everything

One of the less well-known facts of Delu's success story is that he had once failed in the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment test. But rather than taking it as the end of the road, he used the experience constructively. His resolve got even stronger, and he came back prepared better than before. In his next UPSC attempt, he was able to crack AIR 170, thus making his way into the Indian Police Service.

Why Is His Success Story Still So Inspiring?

What makes Prem Sukh Delu's success story stand out is that success is rarely a linear thing, and that his path from being a farmer's child in a small village in Rajasthan to being an IPS officer was filled with challenges such as financial difficulties, passing exams, working professionally, and even failure.

This is the message that Prem Sukh Delu sends to UPSC aspirants.