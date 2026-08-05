Actress Nikita Rawal has criticised Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana, citing his past 'beef remark' and demanding a public apology. Rawal stated that playing Lord Rama, a figure of faith for millions, requires a character that aligns with the role's spiritual significance.

Actress Nikita Rawal publicly questioned Ranbir Kapoor's suitability for the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She cited his "old beef remark." Rawal wants a public apology from Kapoor. The role of Lord Rama, she said, carries deep cultural and spiritual meaning — far beyond just an actor's performance. Kapoor's past statement fuels this controversy. He once publicly identified himself as "a big beef guy."

The Contention Around Kapoor's ‘Beef Remark’

Rawal targets Kapoor's widely-publicised "big beef guy" comment directly. For countless Hindu devotees, eating beef is highly controversial; they often view it as sacrilegious. This stems from their deep reverence for cows. Rawal argues a stark disconnect exists between this dietary choice and Lord Rama's sacred image — a central deity, a symbol of righteousness and purity.

Rawal said an actor portraying a revered figure like Lord Rama must do more than perform. They must also embody a moral and ethical alignment with the character's values publicly. Kapoor's past remark, identifying with a practice many Hindus consider antithetical to their beliefs, makes him unsuitable, she argued. This choice could offend millions who hold Lord Rama in deep regard.

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Rawal Challenges Kapoor's Portrayal

Talking to Bollywood Mascot she said, "Nikita said, "This character is not for Ranbir Kapoor at all. Such a disgusting and characterless person, who eats beef and has said this publicly. What do you think that such a person will be able to understand the character of Rama?"

"Giving this character to such a person, who is openly saying that he is eating beef, this is an insult to the faith, feelings and character of Rama," she added. She added, “No matter what anyone says, I will say, and I will keep saying, that this disgusting person who eats beef can neither understand the character of Rama, nor can he portray him properly,” she added more.

Demand for Public Apology

According to her, "He will have to apologise, because this is not just a question of his personal life; this is a question of the faith of crores of people."

Boycott of the film?

"I feel that boycott this, I will keep running the hashtag boycott," she said. Nikita added that if Ranbir feels he has made a mistake, "he will come and apologise to the feelings of lakhs of people... otherwise I don't think that this is the right thing to do."