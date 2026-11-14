The Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan 2026 emphasized reverse migration and cultural preservation, with leaders urging the diaspora to contribute to the state's economic development and reconnect with their ancestral roots in Uttarakhand.

Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan 2026 Focuses On Reverse Migration

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of Prasar Bharati and noted lyricist, poet and author, has highlighted the growing enthusiasm among young people to return to Uttarakhand, citing emerging employment and business opportunities in the state. Speaking at the 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan 2026' in Dehradun, Joshi urged the younger generation to reconnect with their roots and make conscious efforts to preserve their culture, traditions and language.

Observing a positive shift in the attitude of young people towards their home state, Joshi said that their willingness to return was driven by the opportunities and possibilities they now see in Uttarakhand. "This time, I sensed a great deal of positive energy among the people, especially the youth, regarding returning to Uttarakhand and reconnecting with their home region. This only happens when they see possibilities there," he said.

Emphasising the importance of balancing economic opportunities with cultural identity, he added, "My only request to the younger generation is that, alongside exploring opportunities for employment or business, they should also make every possible effort to preserve and remember their culture. Keep yourselves thriving, and ensure that your culture, too, remains alive."

The conference also highlighted the role of Uttarakhand's diaspora in contributing to the state's development and creating new opportunities for its residents. Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, said the primary objective of the conference was to encourage people living outside Uttarakhand to contribute their services to the state.

"The state of Uttarakhand was formed after overcoming adverse circumstances, and today, seeing its development, I am filled with immense joy," Bisht said. Highlighting the potential of diaspora participation in strengthening the state's economy, Bisht said, "Much has been built within Uttarakhand, but the primary objective of this diaspora conference is to reach out to those living elsewhere, wherever they may be, and encourage them to contribute their services to the state. This will help create employment opportunities for our youth and enable them to progress. I wish for my Uttarakhand to move forward toward prosperity."

Actress Himani Shivpuri also stressed the importance of reconnecting with ancestral villages and encouraging reverse migration. Sharing her experience of adopting her ancestral village, she said that 20 others had followed her example and expressed hope that more people would take similar steps.

"I believe I was the first person to 'adopt' my ancestral village. Twenty others followed suit, and I hope this number continues to grow, because the more people reconnect with their ancestral villages, the more it will foster 'reverse migration,'" he said. Shivpuri also highlighted the need for better infrastructure, particularly permanent road repairs, to make frequent visits to ancestral villages easier.

Welcoming the growing participation at the annual gathering, she said that attending the event should be accompanied by meaningful contributions to the state. "However, merely showing up isn't enough; one must also contribute, for this is a debt we owe. We must honour our bond with our own soil, our motherland," he said.

The third 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan 2026' was held on November 13 at the Dr Nityanand Auditorium, Doon University, Dehradun. Organised by the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the conference aimed to reconnect members of the Uttarakhand diaspora with their cultural heritage and ancestral villages while encouraging their participation in the state's economic and social development. Discussions at the gathering covered the role of the diaspora in building a developed Uttarakhand, employment generation, investment and reverse migration. The event also featured sessions highlighting the achievements of the state's youth, along with presentations of traditional folk culture and short films on government development initiatives. (ANI)