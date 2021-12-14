  • Facebook
    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK

    A Dalit girl named Srichandana wanted to study in the UK, but the lack of aids and money came as obstacles, and Prakash Raj helped her dream big

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 7:46 PM IST
    Actor-director Prakash Raj act of making a difference in the life of a poor but meritorious Dalit girl by funding her education in the UK has won him praise from social media users. Moodar Koodam director Naveen Mohamedali on Tuesday, December 14, took to social media to share the news.

    It was said that Srichandana faced hardships in flying to the UK despite having a good score in the entrance examination. She reportedly has no father. However, that was not all. According to director Naveen, Raj also helped her get a job in the UK. “People like Prakashraj are a beacon for those who are denied opportunities that are rarely available due to poverty. Thank you, sir," said the director.

    In a tweet, he said, “Thnx & salutes to this man @prakashraaj. he has financially helped Srichandana, a fatherless poor meritorious Dalit girl, secure her admission to a UK university, finish her masters and now funded for her to find a job there too. thnx sir for making a difference in one’s life.”

    National Award-winning filmmaker Cheran too, voiced his fondness for Prakash Raj for what he had done. He tweeted, "The Man.. Only this man done, doing lot of things silently.. Salute and appreciate my dear friend Prakash Raaj (sic)."

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 7:49 PM IST
