Actor and activist Prakash Raj will join a protest in Bengaluru today organized by CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister over the NEET paper leak issue. The demonstration will be held at Freedom Park.

Bengaluru is set to witness a major protest today as actor and activist Prakash Raj joins a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The protest calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET question paper leak case.

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Protest Planned at Freedom Park at 4 PM

The demonstration will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru at 4 PM, with the CJP confirming Prakash Raj’s participation through its official X account. The actor also acknowledged his involvement on social media, stating that he would travel to Bengaluru to support the peaceful protest.

In his post, Prakash Raj urged citizens to join the movement and raise their voices against what he described as failures in the system. He also emphasised the need for accountability from the government.

Nationwide Movement Gains Momentum

The CJP’s protest in Bengaluru is part of a broader nationwide campaign. Earlier demonstrations were held in Delhi on June 6, Pune on June 11, Lucknow on June 12, and Amritsar on June 13. The group continues to mobilise support across cities over the NEET controversy.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to participate in a protest in Hyderabad, adding further momentum to the movement. The organisation has announced another large-scale protest planned in Delhi on June 20.

Call for Continued Agitation

CJP founder Abhijit Deepke stated during the Amritsar protest that participants would continue their agitation until demands are met. He also encouraged supporters to remain committed despite challenges, highlighting that the movement aims to sustain pressure on authorities regarding the alleged examination irregularities.