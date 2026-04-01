Actress Prachee Shah Paandya attended the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' and hailed the government's move to implement the Women's Reservation Act. PM Modi called the decision historic, stressing it will be implemented on time for the 2029 polls.

Prachee Shah Paandya Hails Women's Reservation Act

Actress Prachee Shah Paandya on Monday attended the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan and hailed the government over its move to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 polls. "This is a very important thing for the women of the country... PM Modi has thought so much for us and for the development of the country. We as women feel so powerful today," she said.

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She expressed optimism over the Women's Reservation amendment Bill, stating that such initiatives would further strengthen women's participation in decision-making. "When something like this (Women's Reservation Amendment Bill) comes out, we will get even more empowered," she said.

PM Modi Calls Move 'Historic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nari Shakti Vandan programme at Vigyan Bhawan today and said India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, "a decision dedicated to Nari Shakti".

Describing the moment as historic, the Prime Minister said the Parliament is close to creating a new history that will fulfill the visions of the past and the resolutions of the future.

Emphasizing the importance of social justice, he stressed that the country envisions an egalitarian India where social justice is not merely a slogan but an integral part of the work culture. "The wait of decades, from state assemblies to the nation's Parliament, is coming to an end," he said.

Recalling the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in the new Parliament building in 2023, the Prime Minister noted that it was passed unanimously with all parties agreeing that it should be implemented by 2029 in any case.

Special Parliament Session for Implementation

PM Modi remarked that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act must be implemented on time so that women's participation strengthens democracy, for which a special session of Parliament's Budget Session will begin from April 16. "Our effort and priority is that this work should be accomplished through dialogue, cooperation and participation, which will enhance the dignity of Parliament," he said.

The Parliament is set to meet on April 16, 17,18 in a special sitting of the budget session to discuss amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. (ANI)