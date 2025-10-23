As Pan-India star Prabhas celebrates his 45th birthday today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes to the actor.

PM Modi Birthday Wishes to Prabhas : Today is the birthday of Prabhas, a leading pan-India star in Indian cinema. He gained fans across the country with the blockbuster film Baahubali, and both the film industry and fans are extending their wishes. In that line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to wish Prabhas a happy birthday this morning. His post on the X platform regarding this is going viral.

Modi's Wishes for Prabhas

In the post, PM Modi mentioned, "A very happy 45th birthday to Rebel Star Prabhas. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. I wish him a long and healthy life."

Every year on October 23rd, fans celebrate Prabhas's birthday in a grand manner. As part of this, his old hit films like 'Eeswar', 'Pournami', and 'Baahubali' are re-released in theaters. Beyond his film career, Prabhas also gains attention for his philanthropic activities, which he does without publicizing.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest budget films ever seen in Indian cinema are in production starring Prabhas. Films like 'The Raja Saab', 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', 'Spirit', and 'Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2' are set to be released. The entire film industry is eagerly awaiting these movies.

Prabhas is also at the forefront of completing films quickly. He finished and delivered massive films like 'Kalki' and 'Salaar' to the fans within a year. Consistently entering the 1000 crore club with films like 'Baahubali' and 'Kalki', Prabhas is also the first choice for directors creating epic films.