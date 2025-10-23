Taking to Instagram, Pragathi wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhh Our built-in protector and life long guide @actorprabhas Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers."

Actor Prabhas turned a year older on Thursday. Making his special day even more special, his loved ones flooded social media with heartfelt wishes. His sister Pragathi also penned a sweet wish for her "Annayaaaa".



Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhh Our built-in protector and life long guide @actorprabhas Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers."



She also shared a string of pictures with Prabhas.

<br>Prabhas also received an adorable message from 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty. <br><br>"Wishing our own Darling #Prabhas Sir a blessed and powerful year ahead May you continue to entertain and inspire audiences across the world with your incredible journey Happy Birthday," Rishab wrote on X.</p><div type="dfp" position=2>Ad2</div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wishing our own Darling <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Prabhas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Prabhas</a> Sir a blessed and powerful year ahead <br>May you continue to entertain and inspire audiences across the world with your incredible journey <br><br>Happy Birthday! ✨ <a href="https://t.co/NHJleQMkld">pic.twitter.com/NHJleQMkld</a></p><p>— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) <a href="https://twitter.com/shetty_rishab/status/1981221979702415596?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p> <br>Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in 'The Raja Saab'.<br><br>Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also a part of 'The RajaSaab', which will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026. <br><br>Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' in his kitty. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div>