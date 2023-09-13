Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar' release date postponed; producers reaction out

The highly anticipated film of actor Prabhas, Salaar's release date has been postponed and the makers have come forward with the reaction. The film is the Telugu directorial debut of Prashant Neel, who previously helmed Yash starrer KGF series in Kannada. Malayalam actor Prithviraj is playing the opposite lead in the movie. As per earlier reports, the movie was set to release on September 28. However, the latest reports state that the release date of the film has been postponed. Now the makers of the film have come out with their first response on the matter.

Homballe Films has informed the public through social media that they were forced to postpone the release date due to unforeseen reasons. The new release date will be announced in due course. They stated, "We thank you for your support for Salaar. Due to unforeseen reasons, the film had to be pushed back from its original release date of September 28. Please understand that this decision has been taken after a lot of thought. Our focus is on providing the best cinematic experience. Our team is working hard for that. A new release date will be announced in due course. Stay with us as the final touches to the film progress. Thanks for being a part of this wonderful journey".

After 'Adipurush', Prabhas puts his hopes on his forthcoming big-budget film, 'Salaar'. The trailer of the movie 'Salaar' was released on September 6.

Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Under the skillful direction of Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be an ambitious and enthralling cinematic journey.