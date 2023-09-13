Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar' release date postponed; producers reaction out

    The highly anticipated film of actor Prabhas, Salaar's release date has been postponed. The trailer of the movie 'Salaar' was released on September 6.

    Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar' release date postponed; producers reaction out rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    The highly anticipated film of actor Prabhas, Salaar's release date has been postponed and the makers have come forward with the reaction. The film is the Telugu directorial debut of Prashant Neel, who previously helmed Yash starrer KGF series in Kannada. Malayalam actor Prithviraj is playing the opposite lead in the movie. As per earlier reports, the movie was set to release on September 28. However, the latest reports state that the release date of the film has been postponed. Now the makers of the film have come out with their first response on the matter.

    Homballe Films has informed the public through social media that they were forced to postpone the release date due to unforeseen reasons. The new release date will be announced in due course. They stated, "We thank you for your support for Salaar. Due to unforeseen reasons, the film had to be pushed back from its original release date of September 28. Please understand that this decision has been taken after a lot of thought. Our focus is on providing the best cinematic experience. Our team is working hard for that. A new release date will be announced in due course. Stay with us as the final touches to the film progress. Thanks for being a part of this wonderful journey".

     

     

    After 'Adipurush', Prabhas puts his hopes on his forthcoming big-budget film, 'Salaar'. The trailer of the movie 'Salaar' was released on September 6.

    Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Under the skillful direction of Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be an ambitious and enthralling cinematic journey.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil star Ashok Selvan gets married to Keerthi Pandian in an intimate royal wedding vma

    Tamil star Ashok Selvan gets married to Keerthi Pandian in an intimate royal wedding

    MTV VMAs 2023 Winners: 'Anti-Hero' singer Taylor Swift takes home four major awards; read details RBA

    MTV VMAs 2023 Winners: 'Anti-Hero' singer Taylor Swift takes home four major awards; read details

    Jawan box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film soon to cross Rs 600 cr mark worldwide RBA

    'Jawan' box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film soon to cross Rs 600 cr mark worldwide

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film ADC

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film

    Dwayne Johnson transforms into 'Pink Panther' as daughters playfully paint his face before a zoom meeting ATG

    Dwayne Johnson transforms into 'Pink Panther' as daughters playfully paint his face before a zoom meeting

    Recent Stories

    Apple discontinues leather Watch straps and iPhone cases to opt for FineWoven now gcw

    Apple discontinues leather Watch straps and iPhone cases, to opt for 'FineWoven' now

    Tamil star Ashok Selvan gets married to Keerthi Pandian in an intimate royal wedding vma

    Tamil star Ashok Selvan gets married to Keerthi Pandian in an intimate royal wedding

    Cricket Shane Warne's birth anniversary: 10 iconic quotes of the king of spin osf

    Shane Warne's birth anniversary: 10 iconic quotes of the king of spin

    Kerala: Senior BJP leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77 anr

    Kerala: Senior BJP leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

    Income tax department raids over 30 premises linked to Azam Khan in tax evasion probe AJR

    Income tax department raids over 30 premises linked to Azam Khan in tax evasion probe

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon