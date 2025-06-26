Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding invitation design for their Venice wedding has sparked controversy on social media. The card has been called 'weird' and 'ugly'. Find out why it has become the center of discussion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez's wedding preparations are in full swing in Venice, Italy. But before this high-profile wedding (Jeff Bezos Wedding 2025), another thing has come into the limelight, and that is their wedding invitation card. As soon as a glimpse of the wedding card shared by ABC News surfaced, a flood of memes and trolling started on social media.

Questions on the card's design, strong reactions on social media

The design of the invitation card, which was expected to have a very elegant and luxurious look considering it's a billionaire's wedding, surprised people. The card featured a collage of pink and blue butterflies, feathers, birds, and shooting stars on a white background. Now, social media users are making fun of such a simple invitation.

One user jokingly wrote, was it made in Microsoft Paint? Another called it atrocious and ugly.

Charity instead of gifts, an emotional appeal written on the card

Despite criticism of the design, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding invite carries a heartfelt message. It asks guests to join in their joy without bringing gifts. Instead, donations are being made in their name to support UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA, and the city of Venice, helping preserve its rich cultural heritage and natural lagoon.

Koru Superyacht and a three-day grand celebration

The wedding will be held on San Giorgio Maggiore Island in Venice on June 27. Although earlier reports mentioned functions from June 24 to 26, information has now surfaced that the actual event will take place at the end of the week. Bezos's magnificent superyacht Koru is already present in Venice's harbor and will be a key part of the wedding ceremony.

Venice: A place of memories and inspiration for the future

A sentimental message has also been added to the card - This magical place has given us many unforgettable memories. We hope that with you and our efforts, Venice will continue to inspire future generations as well.