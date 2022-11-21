Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms

Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet claiming that Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, made porn in hotels which was then distributed by OTT platforms. The charge sheet that Maharashtra police have submitted to the 37th Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Nearly two months have passed since Raj Kundra emailed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to assert his innocence. He said that the case was based on a businessman's personal grudge who colluded with law enforcement to get him detained. Additionally, Kundra asked the central agency to look into the issue and added that senior Mumbai Crime Branch personnel had set him up.

The entertainment portal further disclosed that Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, Meeta Jhunjhunwala, and cameraman Raju Dubey had all been charged by the Cyber Police for making obscene or pornographic recordings in five-star hotels.

"I spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail, was torn apart by a media trial, and have lived quietly for a year. According to Mid-Day, Kundra had stated in his letter, "I demand justice from the courts, which I know I will obtain, and I respectfully urge a probe into these officials.

According to the charge document, Kundra's firm "aided and abetted the crime" since it received financial advantages from all the other co-accused parties while being aware that doing so was against the law.

Earlier, Raj Kundra was detained in July of last year for allegedly producing and uploading pornographic videos to mobile apps. Raj spent around two months in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail before he got bail in the matter.

Raj criticised those harassing him in relation to the lawsuit earlier this year on Twitter. "One Year Today, #ArthurRoad was launched. It's only a matter of time before justice is done! Soon, the truth will come out! I appreciate all the best wishes, but I want to especially thank the trolls for making me stronger. He had written, "If you don't know the complete tale, shut up!"

