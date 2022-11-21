Janhvi Kapoor or Rashmika Mandanna, who danced best in Saami Saami? Here's what netizens has to say

As Janhvi Kapoor dances to Saami Saami from Pushpa, the actress was compared to Rashmika Mandanna; here is how internet users responded.

Janhvi Kapoor danced to Rashmika Mandanna's song Saami Saami at a recently held at Filmfare Awards 2022, and netizens had an extreme reaction to it. Saami song, is one of the most popular of 2022 and on the song, Rashmika Mandanna showed off her amazing dance moves, and it quickly became popular online. Then, several stars, including Kili Paul, produced reels based on the same.

Janhvi lit the stage on fire as she danced to Rashmika's song while donning a green dazzling costume. But how did the crowd respond to it? Here is how internet users responded to the video, which has undeniably become popular.

She dancing to the song by Rashmika Mandanna upsets some online users. When the two women were pitted against one another, many people sided with the original Srivalli. Some individuals claimed that Rashmika Mandanna cannot be replaced and that Janhvi Kapoor ought to have performed a song from her own film. Many internet users are pleased to watch Janhvi Kapoor's elegant movements to Saami Saami.

Janhvi may be seen dancing to Saami Saami in the recently posted web video. She was stunning as always while donning a green dress. However, it appears that the Mili actress's dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's song has not won over netizens.

Many online users responded to the video by expressing their dissatisfaction. Some people claimed that Rashmika is the only one who can dance to a song like that, while others said Janhvi ought to have danced to her tunes.

Rashmika is the best at doing it, "Read one of the comments. The dancer said, "Bekaar he dance kari he sabse acha toh rashmika he, "Added a different social media user. A botched attempt to sound like a South Asian actor, "South k actor k jese bnne ki bekar kosis" One of the users shared, “Rashmika Mandanna ko koi beat nhi kar sakta (Nobody can beat Rashmika)."

Janhvi Kapoor has lately been spotted at work in the movie Mili. Mathukutty Xavier was the director of this survival thriller. A restaurant employee imprisoned in a freezer is the movie's central character. Janhvi's next film, Bawaal, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

She will appear on screen alongside Varun Dhawan in the movie. April of the following year would see the release of Bawaal in theatres. In addition to this, Janhvi is hard at work on the cricket play Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which Rajkumar Rao also appears.