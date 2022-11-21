Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor or Rashmika Mandanna, who danced best in Saami Saami? Here's what netizens has to say

    As Janhvi Kapoor dances to Saami Saami from Pushpa, the actress was compared to Rashmika Mandanna; here is how internet users responded.
     

    Janhvi Kapoor or Rashmika Mandanna, who danced best in Saami Saami? Here's what netizens has to say RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor danced to Rashmika Mandanna's song Saami Saami at a recently held at Filmfare Awards 2022, and netizens had an extreme reaction to it. Saami song, is one of the most popular of 2022 and on the song, Rashmika Mandanna showed off her amazing dance moves, and it quickly became popular online. Then, several stars, including Kili Paul, produced reels based on the same. 

    Janhvi lit the stage on fire as she danced to Rashmika's song while donning a green dazzling costume. But how did the crowd respond to it? Here is how internet users responded to the video, which has undeniably become popular.

    Also Read: Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora shows off her perfect toned legs in high-high slit satin gown

    She dancing to the song by Rashmika Mandanna upsets some online users. When the two women were pitted against one another, many people sided with the original Srivalli. Some individuals claimed that Rashmika Mandanna cannot be replaced and that Janhvi Kapoor ought to have performed a song from her own film. Many internet users are pleased to watch Janhvi Kapoor's elegant movements to Saami Saami.

    Also Read: Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

    Janhvi may be seen dancing to Saami Saami in the recently posted web video. She was stunning as always while donning a green dress. However, it appears that the Mili actress's dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's song has not won over netizens.

    Many online users responded to the video by expressing their dissatisfaction. Some people claimed that Rashmika is the only one who can dance to a song like that, while others said Janhvi ought to have danced to her tunes.

    Rashmika is the best at doing it, "Read one of the comments. The dancer said, "Bekaar he dance kari he sabse acha toh rashmika he, "Added a different social media user. A botched attempt to sound like a South Asian actor, "South k actor k jese bnne ki bekar kosis" One of the users shared, “Rashmika Mandanna ko koi beat nhi kar sakta (Nobody can beat Rashmika)."

    Janhvi Kapoor has lately been spotted at work in the movie Mili. Mathukutty Xavier was the director of this survival thriller. A restaurant employee imprisoned in a freezer is the movie's central character. Janhvi's next film, Bawaal, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

    Also Read: Ranveer Singh at Grand Prix: Actor poses with International celebs 

    She will appear on screen alongside Varun Dhawan in the movie. April of the following year would see the release of Bawaal in theatres. In addition to this, Janhvi is hard at work on the cricket play Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which Rajkumar Rao also appears.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aaradhya Bachchan birthday video out: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan kisses their 11-year-old daughter as she cuts the cake RBA

    Aaradhya Bachchan birthday video: Aishwarya, Abhishek kisses their 11-year-old daughter as she cuts the cake

    AMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles and more take home major honours; check out the names RBA

    AMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles and more take home major honours; check out the list

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Disney+ Hotstar rba

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Hotstar

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said RBA

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

    football BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance snt

    BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch update With watchOS 9 update users get power saving mode long battery life gcw

    Apple Watch update: With watchOS 9 update, users get power-saving mode & long battery life

    Former IAS officer Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner of India - adt

    Former IAS officer Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner of India

    Aaradhya Bachchan birthday video out: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan kisses their 11-year-old daughter as she cuts the cake RBA

    Aaradhya Bachchan birthday video: Aishwarya, Abhishek kisses their 11-year-old daughter as she cuts the cake

    Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in another round of layoffs Report gcw

    Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in second round of layoffs: Report

    Ranveer Singh at Grand Prix: Actor poses with International celebs like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Paris Hilton and more RBA

    Ranveer Singh at Grand Prix: Actor poses with International celebs like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Paris Hilton

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon