    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' is now studded in diamonds; superstar house gets a makeover (Pictures)

    Mannat, the address of Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai, has a new nameplate covered in diamonds, with new LED lights that glow at night; take a look

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' is now studded in diamonds; superstar house gets a makeover (Pictures)
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    One of the world's most well-known and well-recognized stars is the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Whenever the 57-year-old actor does something, he quickly becomes the Internet's most popular figure.

    Khan's fabled Mumbai home, Mannat is the talk of social media as the actor is presently filming for his new movie, "Dunki," in Saudi Arabia. Mannat get a diamond-name plate’ along with a new LED plate that lights up after dark along with the entrance gate. 

    SRK's house is a landmark for many fans, as they frequently stand outside and take photos and selfies. On his birthday and other special occasions, Shah Rukh Khan also greets his fans.

    Numerous fan groups uploaded images of Mannat's exterior's new look throughout the course of the weekend. Prior to this, the nameplate in front of the gate had been removed, and it was reportedly being repaired. Fans say the new nameplate, which has been affixed, is "diamond-plated." The previous rusted gate has been replaced, aside from the LED coating, with a new gate painted in black and white.

    One fan club wrote, “Finally our wait is over & here our the lovely diamond name plates at Mannat with the new Gate.” The words Mannat and Lands End lit up in the dark in the pictures. Fans posed for pictures in front of the structure in the iconic SRK pose.

    When a new nameplate was put up at the entrance in April, Mannat became popular. It went missing less than a month later, raising the possibility that it had been stolen.

    Shah Rukh Khan has scheduled three movies for 2023: Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January, Atlee's Jawan in June, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December. After a five-year absence, he is prepping for his comeback to the big screen. 

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
