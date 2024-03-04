Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple, shares pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared that he recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and shared pictures from her spiritual journey.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Varanasi. Where she sought the blessings of Lord Mahadeva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Sharing her profound experience, Tamannaah took to her social media to provide a glimpse of her spiritual pictures from her recent outing.

Tamannaah Bhatia's social media post

In a series of captivating pictures, Tamannaah captured moments from her visit to the temple. Clad in an elegant green chikankari suit adorned with floral designs, she exuded grace as she immersed herself in the spiritual ambiance of the temple. From the tranquil interiors of the temple to reverently touching the Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, Tamannaah's reverence for the divine was palpable in each snapshot.

Among the images shared, Tamannaah also showcased exquisite artwork depicting Lord Mahadeva, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Hanuman adorning the temple walls, further enriching her spiritual journey. This visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple follows Tamannaah's recent spiritual outings, including a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, where she was accompanied by her family.

Sharing serene moments from the sacred surroundings, Tamannaah highlighted the profoundness of her experience, reflecting on the spiritual significance of these moments. Additionally, on January 22, 2024, Tamannaah shared a video capturing the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's grand temple, expressing the blessings and once-in-a-lifetime moments witnessed during this auspicious occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

While delving into her professional endeavors, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently engrossed in the shooting of the supernatural thriller 'Odela-2' in the divine city of Kashi. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu, the film promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and Tamannaah's stellar performance.

Before this, Tamannaah Bhatia enthralled audiences with her roles in Netflix India’s anthology series 'Lust Stories 2,' alongside her appearances in the Chiranjeevi starrer 'Bhola Shankar' and the Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer.'