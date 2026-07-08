After Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta, filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated him. The conversation has refocused attention on the film's appeal in Indonesia and across generations.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in a speech in Jakarta, filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated him, saying he was "elated & honoured". On Tuesday, Johar stated that Modi's comments helped to immortalise the film's title song.

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During the speech, Modi discussed the popularity of Indian film in Indonesia and mentioned the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Using the film's title to discuss connections between the two nations, he stated that when India and Indonesia work together, much more than "kuch kuch (something something)" occurs.

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In his address, Modi said, "Yaha Bharat ka gaana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath mil kar chalte hai to 'kuch kuch' se badh kar bahut kuch hota hai (The Indian song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today, I remarked that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it becomes much more than just 'kuch kuch' (something)—it becomes bahut kuch (so much more)."

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Johar later reposted the video in the Stories section of his own Instagram account. He wrote, "Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all its love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!! (sic)."

More about the film.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Johar's directorial debut. His father, Yash Johar, produced the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in leading roles. Salman Khan and Sana Saeed both played key parts. The film was released on October 16, 1998, and is closely associated with Johar's directorial debut.

Johar also commemorated the film's 27th anniversary on October 16, 2025, with an Instagram post containing behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot.