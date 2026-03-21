Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to influencer Yuvraj Dua’s humorous request about sugar intake, sharing his reel and urging people to adopt healthier habits, reduce sugar consumption, and focus on overall well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently grabbed attention on social media after responding to a light-hearted request from popular influencer Yuvraj Dua. The interaction, which quickly went viral, combined humor with a serious message about health and lifestyle, resonating with audiences across age groups.

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A Viral Request with a Humorous Twist

Yuvraj Dua shared a funny Instagram reel in which he appealed to the Prime Minister to speak against excessive sugar consumption. He joked that his father takes Modi’s words very seriously, and a mention during the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” might finally convince him to cut down on sweets like jalebis. The relatable content struck a chord with viewers, especially those who face similar struggles at home.

PM Modi’s Health Message

Responding to the reel, PM Modi reshared it on his Instagram story with a thoughtful message. While acknowledging the humor, he emphasized the importance of reducing sugar intake and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He wrote that his message was not just for Dua’s father but for everyone, encouraging people to stay healthy and happy by making better dietary choices.

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Promoting Fitness and Awareness

Alongside his response, the Prime Minister also shared a graphic highlighting the risks of excessive sugar consumption, including obesity and lifestyle-related diseases. He urged citizens to adopt healthier habits and incorporate practices like yoga into their daily routine. The interaction received widespread appreciation online, with many praising the blend of humor and awareness.