Prakash Raj sparked a debate by questioning the praise for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' from South Indian stars. He hinted at 'obligations', a remark that came amidst widespread acclaim for the Ranveer Singh-starrer from multiple celebrities.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has publicly questioned the wave of praise coming from leading South Indian stars for director Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', even as the film continues to draw widespread acclaim following its release on March 19. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj responded to a user's post highlighting that actors Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu had all praised the film, while asking whether any Bollywood stars had done the same. Reacting to the tweet, Raj wrote, "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking." https://x.com/prakashraaj/status/2034687044568633483?

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In another post, the actor shared a clip of a Bluetooth speaker playing the classic song 'Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar' from 'Hum Dono', featuring Dev Anand and Sadhana. Alongside the video, he wrote, "Me .. Bahut door (very far) from #Dhurandhar ....are you #justasking." https://x.com/prakashraaj/status/2034662756109136128?

Widespread Acclaim from Stars and Filmmakers

Prakash Raj's remarks come amid an outpouring of appreciation from some of Indian cinema's most prominent actors. Mahesh Babu described 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as "an explosion executed with perfect precision," praising Ranveer Singh's performance as "the finest version" of the actor. He also commended Aditya Dhar's direction, along with R. Madhavan's performance and Shashwat Sachdev's music. https://x.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/2034658646270087444?

Allu Arjun described the film as "patriotism with swag," applauding its "clap-trapping moments" and technical brilliance, and expressing pride in Ranveer Singh's performance. https://x.com/alluarjun/status/2034327150497784135?

Echoing similar sentiments, Jr NTR called the film a "storm" for Indian audiences and lauded Ranveer Singh's "absolute masterclass on screen." He also highlighted the performances of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, while acknowledging the franchise's foundation laid by Akshaye Khanna in the first instalment. https://x.com/tarak9999/status/2034639157528588314?

Vijay Deverakonda struck a patriotic tone in his post, writing, "Something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture," while calling Dhar a "mad genius" and praising the ensemble cast. https://x.com/TheDeverakonda/status/2034320941736665273?

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli also weighed in, writing that the sequel surpasses the original in both "scale and soul." He praised the film's writing, emotional depth, and technical execution, noting that its nearly four-hour runtime keeps audiences engaged until the final frame. Rajamouli singled out Ranveer Singh's performance as a "masterclass," particularly highlighting key emotional sequences. https://x.com/ssrajamouli/status/2035210972089262351

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma described the film as a "verdict" on contemporary filmmaking, urging filmmakers focused on spectacle over storytelling to reassess their approach. He has previously termed the Dhurandhar franchise a "quantum leap" for Indian cinema.

Prakash Raj's Remarks Spark Backlash

Prakash Raj's tweet has since faced backlash from social media users. One social media user wrote, "Why this guy is offended? I watched movie and its all about terrorists. Just asking," in the comments section.

"Did you apply for the cast on Dhurandar and rejected? Why so angry with a film that's just a fiction?" another X user wrote.

A third social media user wrote, "It's not about obligations, those stars saw the movie as form of art. Only dirty minds see it as politics and try to brainwash it as propaganda."

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year and one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

The sequel continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari within a complex criminal network. The film features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, with its narrative diving deeper into themes of espionage and patriotism. (ANI)