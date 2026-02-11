Composer Lalit Pandit shares anecdotes from 'Munni Badnaam Hui', revealing Salman Khan got his dance moves from his driver and cook. He also insisted on being in the song, which was originally planned only for a female performer.

Renowned music composer Lalit Pandit fondly remembered Salman Khan's fun-loving nature as he looked back at the making of the 'Dabangg' chartbuster 'Munni Badnaam Hui', which featured Malaika Arora.

Speaking to ANI, Lalit Pandit, who composed the song, revealed how Salman approached the dance with an instant sense of joy and thoroughly enjoyed creating his own steps for the part, finding an unexpected inspiration after watching his driver and cook dance. "Munni Badnaam mei Salman ne kya masti wala dance kiya tha...Jab woh gaana record hua tha, he took his driver, his cook, and everybody to his farmhouse. Salman is a very friendly guy. He has got his own character. Woh hamesha masti mei rehte hai. Raat mei unhone bonfire jalaya aur in sabko bola nachne ke liye. Aur sabko ko thoda thoda pila diya. Driver bhi nach raha tha, cook bhi, and waha ke locals bhi. He noticed and unke steps hi kiye hai," Lalit Pandit recalled. "Gaane mei haath upar karke nache hai woh unke driver ka step hai (Salman was full of fun in Munni Badnaam Hui. His steps were not of any choreographer but his own. I remember how he took his driver, cook, and others to his farmhouse. He is a very friendly person and is always in a mood to have fun. At the farmhouse, he lit a bonfire, made them have a few drinks, and asked everyone to dance. After watching his driver, cook, and even the locals dance, Salman picked up their steps for Munni Badnaam. The particular step which Salman performs with his hand up in the air, it was his driver's step)" the music director said.

How Salman added himself to the song

He also opened up on how the actor was keen to include his portion in the song, which was originally meant to be filmed only with a female performer. "He added so much to the song. He was the one to bring himself as an addition to the song. Munni Badnaam was originally a female song but then he said 'Isme mera hona zaruri hai warna gaana hit nahi hoga'. It was then when we added another antara. Salman even suggested the action portions when he raids the place, turning the situation in a comedy sequence," Lalit Pandit added.

A Chartbuster's Legacy

Having achieved tremendous popularity upon its release, 'Munni Badnaam Hui' was a part of the first 'Dabangg' film. With lyrics and composed by Lalit Pandit, it was sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam. The item song was choreographed by Farah Khan and is still remembered as one of Arora's iconic songs. On the other hand, Salman Khan as the fearless yet corrupt police officer Chulbul Pandey received much love from the fans, prompting the makers to create the sequels. (ANI)