Nani Net Worth: Know Telugu actor's income, wealth, career and more

Nani: Currently, Nani is rapidly progressing as an actor and producer. He is doing back-to-back movies. Recently, with the success of 'Saripoda Sanivaaram', he has reached the next level in Telugu cinema. Nani has added a hat-trick of hits to his account with the movies 'Dasara', 'Hi Nanna', and 'Saripoda Sanivaaram'. Currently, he is producing 'HIT 3' under his own production house, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The shooting of this movie is progressing rapidly. It is noteworthy that this movie is being made with a budget of 100 crores. This movie is being made as the highest budget movie in Nani's career at the Pan India level. In this context, the discussion has started about how much remuneration Nani is taking and how much his assets are worth.

Like all heroes, Nani was troubled by a series of flops at one stage. At that time, it was said that Nani's career was over and it would not be easy to recover. But Nani is not an ordinary person. He rose from the fall. He carefully planned his career and succeeded in getting close to the audience. Currently, Nani's remuneration is known to be between 35 to 40 crore rupees. The reason for this is that Nani's market range has increased with successive victories. Currently, his business is running between 80 to 100 crores. The digital market has also increased the craze for Nani's movies. OTT channels at good premium prices are buying his movies. That is why many producers are queuing up to make movies with Nani.

In this context, it is known that Nani's assets have doubled. It is said that the amounts he invested in real estate have also increased two or three times. Currently, it is said that Nani has a net worth of over Rs 150 crore. Moreover, this star hero has houses worth Rs 40 crore in Hyderabad and some other areas. Also, he has cars worth around Rs 6 crore, accessories worth Rs 2 crore, and flats worth Rs 30 crore. That is why he is not hesitant to invest even a hundred crores in his movies. Nani will indeed continue to excel as a film hero and producer in the future. It can be said that Nani is the only one who has been able to take remuneration at this level among middle-range heroes, earn assets, and achieve successive victories.

