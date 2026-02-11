Actor Surbhi Jyoti of 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin' fame has announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri. She shared the news on Instagram, revealing that their 'Little Love' is expected to arrive this June.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti, best known for her acting stint in TV shows such as 'Qubool Hai', and 'Naagin', is currently expecting her first child with husband Sumit Suri.

On Wednesday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers. She posted an adorable photo of her and Sumit's legs, with a tiny pair of baby shoes placed sweetly between them. "Our greatest adventure begins Little Love arriving this June," she captioned the post.

TV Fraternity Pours in Wishes

Shortly after Surbhi announced the good news, her fans and members of the film and TV industry flooded the comment section with best wishes. "Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations lovelies," actor Mouni Roy commented. "Surbhi congratulations to you both! Sending lots of love," actor Aashka Goradia wrote. Hina Khan dropped a string of evil eye emojis in the comment section.

A Look Back at their Wedding

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with Sumit Suri in a dreamy wedding ceremony on October 27, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi had shared the stunning pictures from her wedding and wrote in the caption, "Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024".

On her wedding day, Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga and completed her look with elaborate gold jewellery, while Sumit complemented her well in a white ethnic ensemble. The wedding ceremony was held at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. (ANI)