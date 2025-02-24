Shah Rukh Khan invested in THIS film without reading script; Read on

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, once made an unbelievable gesture that proves why he’s not just a superstar but a true gem! When late filmmaker Ravi Chopra’s wife, Renu Chopra, needed support for her son’s film Ittefaq, SRK backed it without even reading the script! Read the full story HERE

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

SRK’s Longstanding Bond with Ravi Chopra’s Family

Renu Chopra, wife of the late filmmaker Ravi Chopra, recently expressed her gratitude for Shah Rukh Khan’s unwavering support during the making of her son Abhay Chopra’s directorial debut, Ittefaq (2017). She shared that SRK had only done guest appearances for their production house in the past, yet when the opportunity to collaborate on Ittefaq arose, he extended his support wholeheartedly

Respect and Warmth in Every Interaction

Recalling her interactions with SRK, Renu Chopra mentioned that their offices shared a wall, making communication easy. She initially asked if she should visit him, but he insisted on coming to her instead as a mark of respect. However, after weeks of waiting, she decided to go herself. When they finally met, SRK welcomed her warmly, made her comfortable, and asked what she needed

Backing the Jockey, Not Just the Horse

When Renu Chopra confided in SRK about her financial constraints, he readily agreed to support the film without hesitation. He assured her that he trusted her son Abhay Chopra’s vision. According to him, he preferred to place his faith in the filmmaker rather than just the film itself. Without even reading the script, he agreed to back the project, solely because Abhay was leading it

Financial Support Without Interest

Once the film wrapped up, like any other financial investment, there was an expected interest component. However, SRK refused to take any interest on the funds provided, stating that for him, charging interest was not acceptable. His refusal to profit from the situation further showcased his generosity and goodwill.

A Successful Film with Lasting Gratitude

Ittefaq, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha, was released in November 2017. The film performed well at the box office and received positive reviews from critics. Renu Chopra concluded by expressing her deep appreciation for SRK’s kindness and support, emphasizing that such genuine gestures are rare in the industry. Ittefaq is available on Netflix for streaming

