'Please be patient...', Karan Johar SCOLDS son Yash as he tries to run away during Rakhi ritual [WATCH]

    Karan Johar, known for sharing cherished moments with his twins, Yash and Roohi, delighted fans with a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan video on Instagram. The clip captures the siblings engaging in the traditional Rakhi ritual, complete with their signature playful antics

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 8:22 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 8:22 AM IST

    Ace film-maker Karan Johar, who is also the dotting of father of twins Yash and Roohi, often captures endearing moments of them and shares it with this Instagram family. This Raksha Bandhan, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director shares a heartwarming video of Yash and Roohi's Rakhi celebration. The video is infused with the playful charm that has become a hallmark of their interactions.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the video, Roohi is seen wearing a beautiful peach-colored lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery as she carefully ties the rakhi on her brother Yash’s wrist. Yash, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, adds a traditional and festive vibe to the scene. However, he playfully resists, making it a bit challenging for Roohi to complete the task. Karan, whose voice can be heard in the background, gently scolds Yash to be patient while Roohi ties the rakhi, though Yash seems more interested in moving around.

    After securing the rakhi, Roohi follows it with a traditional aarti, her concentration and dedication apparent as she completes the ritual. In the background, their grandmother, Hiroo Johar, watches the scene with a warm smile, clearly enjoying the siblings' playful exchange.

    Karan humorously captioned the video, mentioning the effort it took to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love just right. He noted that while Hiroo Johar played a supportive role, Yash seemed eager to be anywhere else, and Roohi dutifully tried her best to perform the ritual. Karan also reflected on his own role, trying to manage the occasion, albeit with limited success. He extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to everyone, encouraging them to take care of each other and spread joy.

    ALSO READ: VIDEO: Virat Kohli dances to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song; check out his killer moves

    In addition to sharing these personal moments, Karan Johar recently made headlines for being honored at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. He received the People’s Choice Award for his recent directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been a major success, both critically and commercially. The story, which centers around a lively couple from different cultural backgrounds, explores the complexities of love and family dynamics, resonating with audiences around the world.

