Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIDEO: Virat Kohli dances to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song; check out his killer moves

    Virat Kohli took the internet by storm as he danced to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bollywood song 'Tauba Tauba' from Bad Newzz. In the video, Kohli attempts to dance to the steps of the Bollywood song. 

    VIDEO Virat Kohli dances to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song; check out his killer moves RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer, manages to enchant everyone with his colourful demeanour. The beautiful cricketer amazes everyone with his incredible dance talents. His enthusiasm for dance is obvious to everybody. Virat never misses an occasion to sway his leg to a famous tune. His viral dancing movements have repeatedly attracted a lot of attention. Virat has once again caught the internet by storm as he grooved to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bollywood hit 'Tauba Tauba' from Bad Newzz. In the video, Kohli attempts to dance to the steps of the Bollywood song.

    The viral video of Virat killing in the Tauba Tauba song is spreading like wildfire, and fast! Virat masters the steps like a professional. This footage of Virat was shot during a game between India and Sri Lanka, when the Indian side travelled to the island nation for a three-match ODI series.  

    Also Read: Stree 2 box office Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's mints Rs 200 crore in India

    Within no time, the video post was filled with various comments. One user wrote, 'Virat Kohli moves?❤️‍?❤️‍?', and another wrote, 'Born to be a pookie?, forced to be a cricketer ?'. The third user wrote, 'he can eat 100 vicky kaushals in his breakfast ?'. Another user commented wrote, 'He is a part-time cricketer full time dancer ????'. 

    Also Read: Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH]

    Virat declared his retirement from the shortest version of the game after India won the World Cup in 2024. Previously, a video of Virat from London went viral, showing him wandering the streets and enjoying his life. Virat, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their children, Akaay and Vamika, are in London. Virat and Anushka manage to set significant love objectives.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhava Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; dressed in period armour, faces armed soldiers RBA

    Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; dressed in period armour, faces armed soldiers

    Stree 2 box office Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's mints Rs 200 crore in India RBA

    Stree 2 box office Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's mints Rs 200 crore in India

    India Day Parade New York: Ram Mandir float graces parade; sparks protests, controversy [WATCH] ATG

    India Day Parade New York: Ram Mandir float graces parade; sparks protests, controversy [WATCH]

    Aryan Khan attends screening of 'Angry Young Men'; Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy [WATCH] ATG

    Aryan Khan attends screening of 'Angry Young Men'; Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy [WATCH]

    Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH] ATG

    Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Electricity minister Krishnankutty assures no electricity crisis despite KSEB warnings dmn

    Kerala: Electricity minister Krishnankutty assures no electricity crisis despite KSEB warnings

    Rare Blue Supermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible; Check details gcw

    Rare Blue Supermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible; Check details

    Uttarakhand HORROR! Teenager gangraped in bus at Dehradun ISBT, drivers among 5 arrested AJR

    Uttarakhand HORROR! Teenager gangraped in bus at Dehradun ISBT, drivers among 5 arrested

    Undeterred by delays Butch and Suni's belief in Boeing starliner endures vkp

    Undeterred by delays: Butch and Suni's belief in Boeing starliner endures

    Kolkata Horror: Bengali actors bring out protest march; seeks justice for rape victim [WATCH] ATG

    Kolkata Horror: Bengali actors bring out protest march; seeks justice for rape victim [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon