Photos: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree

Actress Priyanka Chopra was among the celebs who attended a dinner organized by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California, USA. The actor donned a black saree for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended an event in California, US, given by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Pictures and videos from the event appeared on social media, showing Priyanka in a dazzling black saree. Saks Fifth Avenue, which partnered with Sabyasachi for a pop-up in their new Beverly Hills location, also tweeted photos from the event.



The event began on March 7 and will continue until March 11. The star uploaded a photo of her attire on Instagram Stories and tagged Sabyasachi.

Priyanka wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi black saree that, while classic in colour and form, retained a contemporary feel. Made entirely of transparent silk and adorned with vertical reams of black sequins, the saree was carelessly thrown over her shoulder. Her blouse was daring, as she chose a strapless tube-style to go with her saree. It made the case for a saree with a provocative flare.

She picked a gold choker necklace to add a shiny glimmer. Priyanka's makeup was matte, with an earthy tone of colour on her cheekbones and a brown lip. She finished with winged eyeliner and styled her brown hair in waves.



Sabyasachi, too, wore ebony, maybe as part of the event's dress requirement. He donned a black shirt with fitted pants and a matching trench coat over top. It is layered with a scarf around the neck and red sunglasses.



In other developments, Priyanka will appear in Karl Urban's next thriller, The Bluff. The film, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate.



She has also just joined as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger', alongside Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling, among others. The actor, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, will also appear in the film 'Heads of State'.