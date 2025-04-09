Sajid Nadiadwala’s Fitness Journey at 50: Weight loss tips revealed

Lifestyle
Sajid Nadiadwala’s dramatic weight loss transformation proves staying fit after 50 is achievable. Discover the secrets behind his fitness journey, diet, and exercise routine.
Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has surprised everyone with his fitness transformation! The weight loss he has achieved at the age of 50+ is commendable.
His wife Varda Khan shared his pictures on Holi, in which Sajid's stylish look in a black low-neck shirt, peach jacket and ripped denim jeans and sleek ponytail surprised the fans!
Although Sajid has not revealed much about his fitness journey, according to experts, his transformation is the result of discipline, regular exercise and a balanced diet.
1. Exercise regularly
A. Weight Training: To keep muscles strong
B. Cardio Workout: For heart health and fat burning
C. Yoga and Stretching: To maintain flexibility
A. Eat protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, pulses
B. Say no to processed food and sugar
C. Take healthy fats like nuts, seeds and avocado
A. Drink 3-4 liters of water a day
B. Get 7-8 hours of good sleep
4. Reduce stress
A. Get mental peace with meditation and deep breathing
B. Stay away from alcohol and smoking
A. Set small but sustainable goals
B. Track progress and stay motivated
Sajid Nadiadwala's body transformation shows that it is never too late for fitness. If he can bring about such a big change at the age of 50+, then you can too!
