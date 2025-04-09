Lifestyle

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Fitness Journey at 50: Weight loss tips revealed

The secret to fitness journey, diet and exercise

Sajid Nadiadwala’s dramatic weight loss transformation proves staying fit after 50 is achievable. Discover the secrets behind his fitness journey, diet, and exercise routine.

 

Lessons learned for 50+

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has surprised everyone with his fitness transformation! The weight loss he has achieved at the age of 50+ is commendable.

Wife shared pictures on Holi

His wife Varda Khan shared his pictures on Holi, in which Sajid's stylish look in a black low-neck shirt, peach jacket and ripped denim jeans and sleek ponytail surprised the fans!

What is the secret of Sajid Nadiadwala's fitness?

Although Sajid has not revealed much about his fitness journey, according to experts, his transformation is the result of discipline, regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Follow these 5 fitness mantras to stay fit at 50+

1. Exercise regularly
A. Weight Training: To keep muscles strong
B. Cardio Workout: For heart health and fat burning
C. Yoga and Stretching: To maintain flexibility

2. Adopt a balanced diet

A.  Eat protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, pulses
B.  Say no to processed food and sugar
C.  Take healthy fats like nuts, seeds and avocado

3. Prioritize hydration and sleep

 

A.  Drink 3-4 liters of water a day
B. Get 7-8 hours of good sleep
4. Reduce stress
A. Get mental peace with meditation and deep breathing
B. Stay away from alcohol and smoking

5. Maintain consistency

A. Set small but sustainable goals
B. Track progress and stay motivated

New fitness icon in Bollywood!

Sajid Nadiadwala's body transformation shows that it is never too late for fitness. If he can bring about such a big change at the age of 50+, then you can too!

