PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations

The talented and beautiful Keerthy Suresh attended the SIIMA 2024 event last night along with her fellow industry colleagues. During the event, the 31-year-old won the Best Actress Award in Telugu Cinema for her fabulous performance in Dasara, starring Nani. The actress looked ethereal and exuded regal charm while receiving the award and her fans can't stop admiring her look.

Keerthy Suresh wore a beautiful golden saree showcasing the beautiful craftmanship and skills of Indian weaving. She completed her look with a golden choker necklace, stunning golden jhumkas, and golden bangles. The actress also wore a divine gajra reflecting the traditional essence of the look. Her stylist posted the photo of the look last night on her Instagram stories.

The audience eagerly awaited Nani and Keerthy Suresh to win prizes at SIIMA 2024. Keerthy competed for and won the Best Actress award for Dasara. The film also won the Best Director award at SIIMA 2024. To put it simply, Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, revolves around Nani's character Dharani, who falls in love with Vennela. But he puts his best buddy first and sacrifices his love for the sake of friendship. However, the plot takes a tragic turn when Dharani's best buddy is murdered on the night of his wedding.

He marries Vennela in front of the villagers, filled with sadness and wrath, and pledges to punish the person who murdered his best friend. The tale continues with various twists and turns. Keerthy Suresh last appeared in the film Raghu Thatha. The film is now available for streaming on OTT platforms. Nani will hit the theaters on May 1, 2025.

