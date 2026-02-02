Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu thanked veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan for singing his iconic song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' in Anini, the headquarters of the Dibang Valley district. The singer dedicated the track to the scenic region.

CM Pema Khandu Lauds Udit Narayan

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed his admiration for veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, thanking him for enriching the state with his timeless music. While describing the beauty of Anini, the headquarters of the Dibang Valley district in the state, the ace singer sang his famous track 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2004 romantic drama 'Veer-Zaara'.

While expressing gratitude to Udit Narayan, CM Khandu wrote on X, "Thanks, Udit Narayan ji, for filling Anini with timeless songs." Thanks, Udit Narayan ji, for filling Anini with timeless songs. pic.twitter.com/z98i2hn1Ot — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 2, 2026

An Ode to India's Heritage

Udit Narayan, who have given several hits in different languages, is celebrated for his soulful renditions and versatility. 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' celebrates India's rich heritage, diversity, and unity. Picturised on SRK and Preity Zinta, the song is known for its patriotic sentiment, resonates with audiences across the country and has been a favourite among music lovers. The acclaimed singer also dedicated the track to Anini and Arunachal Pradesh.

Govt to Boost North-East Tourism

Meanwhile, to boost tourism in the North-Eastern region, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in several Purvodaya states during the Budget 2026-27.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, "I propose to launch a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The scheme will cover the preservation of temples and monasteries."

She added that the initiative aims to highlight the North-East's rich spiritual heritage, stating, "Buddhist sites from the Northeast region... this scheme for the development of Buddhist Circuits in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and other NE states is a historic step that honours our rich spiritual heritage. It will transform the region into a powerhouse of culture, commerce & connectivity." (ANI)