Makers of Ram Charan's 'Peddi' released a BTS video of superstar Chiranjeevi and director Sukumar visiting the film's set. The clip shows them interacting with the team. The film is set for a June 4, 2026 release.

Amid the growing anticipation for Ram Charan starrer 'Peddi', the makers have shared a priceless BTS glimpse with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar and superstar Chiranjeevi on the film's sets.

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The makers shared the BTS video of Pushpa director Sukumar and superstar Chiranjeevi visiting the sets of Peddi and wrote, "Here are some fun BTS moments that are close to our heart. Megastar @Chiranjeevikonidela Garu and Maverick director @aryasukku Garu visited the shoot of #Peddi. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd. Trailer announcement soon," the makers wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDDI (@peddimovie)

Ram Charan also shared the BTS video on his social media and added, "Original Peddi on the sets of #Peddi. #Throwback." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

In the visuals, Chiranjeevi and Sukumar could be seen interacting with the 'Peddi' team, including actor Ram Charan, who appeared to be in his character's look.

Sukumar's Pivotal Role in 'Peddi'

It is worth mentioning that filmmaker Sukumar has been a pivotal part of 'Peddi', involved right from the story setup, helping shape the hero's choice, the music direction, and every creative decision that defines the film. He even visited shoots, supervised everything in the backend, sat through edits, and ensured that his student's vision was executed at the highest level possible, the makers shared, as per a press release.

'Peddi' Cast and Release Details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled for release on June 4, 2026.

(ANI)