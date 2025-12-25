Netflix unveils the first teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, marking Tommy Shelby’s return as war looms in 1940s Britain, pulling a changed man back into violence he tried to escape once more amid chaos

Netflix has released the first teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, bringing Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby almost two years after the television series ended its six-season run. Dropped on Christmas Eve, the one-minute preview immediately establishes a dark, ominous mood, suggesting that Shelby’s attempt to leave his violent past behind has failed.

The Teaser

The teaser begins with stark, desolate visuals of forests, graveyards and abandoned interiors, accompanied by a questioning voice that wonders what became of Tommy Shelby. Murphy appears visibly older and emotionally worn down, reinforcing the idea that exile has not brought him peace. The calm quickly fractures as the ringing of a phone triggers flashes of brutality — blood-soaked clashes, Nazi imagery, explosions and scenes steeped in wartime chaos.

As Shelby responds to the call, he implies that he is no longer the man he once was, underscoring the internal struggle at the heart of the film. That fragile resolve is soon challenged when another voice insists that he must return, prompting Shelby’s sharp, frustrated reaction and making it clear that walking away is no longer possible.

Set in 1940s Birmingham against the backdrop of World War II, The Immortal Man places Shelby in a conflict far greater than gang rivalries. With Britain at war and fascist forces casting a long shadow, the teaser points to a narrative shaped by national turmoil, moral reckoning and the inescapable consequences of past choices.

Fast-cut images of a machine gun firing, a spinning pocket watch, burning photographs and a red scarf laid across a grave will instantly resonate with longtime fans. A fleeting appearance by Barry Keoghan hints at new and potentially dangerous figures entering an already unstable world.

Although the teaser offers few concrete plot details, it strongly suggests that Shelby’s final chapter will be as psychologically intense as it is violent, forcing him to confront whether redemption is still within reach or if destruction is his only fate.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Murphy explained that returning to the role felt inevitable, saying he believed the character’s journey was not yet complete. He described reuniting with creator Steven Knight and director Tom Harper for the film as deeply satisfying, adding that the project was very much intended as a tribute to fans of the series.

Knight also highlighted the raised stakes, noting that with the nation at war, the Peaky Blinders themselves are drawn into a much larger battle. He described the film as an uncompromising and explosive continuation of the story, with the gang fully immersed in the chaos of war.

Directed by Tom Harper, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Jay Lycurgo.

Netflix has announced that Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will receive a limited two-week theatrical release starting March 6, before arriving on the streaming platform on March 20.