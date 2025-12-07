Tommy Shelby returns as Netflix unveils the first details of the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, set for a March 2026 release. Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role, continuing the saga after the series finale

Tommy Shelby is finally stepping back into the limelight — not through speculation or fan theories, but with Netflix releasing the first concrete details about the long-awaited Peaky Blinders film. And yes, Cillian Murphy is officially returning to continue the saga of the iconic Shelby leader.

Netflix has announced both the title and release dates for the new Peaky Blinders movie, ending years of anticipation. The film, titled The Immortal Man, is set to arrive in select theatres on 6 March 2026, followed by a worldwide premiere on Netflix on 20 March 2026. The streamer shared the news on Instagram, noting that the legendary gypsy gangster Tommy Shelby would be back to lead this next chapter.

The project delivers on the long-promised extension of the Peaky Blinders universe, which concluded its six-season run in 2022. What began on BBC Two in 2013 as a gritty period drama rooted in Birmingham’s underworld soon became a global phenomenon — shifting to BBC One and later finding massive international success on Netflix.

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Tommy Shelby transformed him into a worldwide sensation. His cold intensity, restrained fury, and unforgettable presence made Tommy one of television’s most distinctive characters. Ever since creator Steven Knight indicated that the story would continue in film form, fans have eagerly awaited Murphy’s return.

The Immortal Man is expected to pick up after the events of Season 6, though Netflix has not yet offered any plot specifics. Viewers are already speculating whether the narrative will dive deeper into Tommy’s fractured mental state following the season finale, chart new territory for the Shelby empire, or introduce a completely new adversary.

The original series chronicled the Shelbys’ rise in post–World War I Birmingham, mixing historical events with fictional power struggles. Across its run, the show explored political tensions, family turmoil, rival gangs, and a cast of striking personalities — all anchored by Murphy’s commanding performance as the conflicted head of the family.

Now that Netflix has confirmed the film’s title and release plan, anticipation for The Immortal Man has surged. The countdown to Tommy Shelby’s return has officially begun.