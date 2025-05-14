Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has touched hearts again, but this time, not on a large platform—it's from his hospital bed. Following a serious road accident and several surgeries, Pawandeep posted a video of him singing, confirming that his music spirit remains unaffected. The clip soon went viral, with people posting love and support messages all over social media, saying, "Our rockstar is back!".

Pawandeep Rajan's Post-Surgery recovery:

Pawandeep Rajan suffered a serious car crash in Uttar Pradesh on May 5, when his SUV ran into a stationary truck along Moradabad. The incident gave him several fractures and a brain injury that required multiple surgeries. His team confirmed later that he had three additional surgeries and eight hours of time in the operation theater. Regardless of the discomfort and setbacks, Pawandeep was determined and his path to recovery has been nothing less than inspiring.

The Viral Singing Video

As Pawandeep recovers, he surprised his fans by posting a touching video of himself singing from his hospital bed. In the video, he sings the traditional song "Mera Saaya", filling the hospital ward with his powerful voice. Even with the medical equipment strapped to his hand, his voice was as strong as ever. The video went viral in no time, with fans praising his strength and commitment to music.

Fans' Reaction: 'Our Rockstar Is Back'

The heartfelt video has evoked a frenzy of love from fans on social media. Fans poured in comments, some of them stating:

"Even from a hospital bed, your voice reaches straight to our hearts!"

"Your strength, passion & love for music are truly beyond words."

"Come back stronger, our champ. God bless you!".

Most fans also appreciated his untimely demise, pointing out that even in death, he keeps bringing joy through his songs.

Pawandeep's Gratitude and Future Plans

Pawandeep thanked his fans for their blessings and prayers. His team assured everyone that he is recovering, although he is still under observation. Although his return to the stage may be some time away, one thing is certain—and that is his passion for music remains unmoved, and fans eagerly await his return.

Pawandeep Rajan's singing video after surgery is not only a viral moment—but a proof of his strength, resilience, and unshaking passion for singing. While healing, his supporters are by his side, wishing him success on every step forward.