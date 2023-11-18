Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Idol season 1 runner-up Amit Sana accuses channel of votes tampering; Abhijeet Sawant calls him 'naive'

    Indian Idol Season 1 runner-up, Amit Sana, alleges voting line tampering, sparking controversy. Abhijeet Sawant, the winner, dismisses claims, calls Sana 'naive.'

    Indian Idol season 1 runner-up Amit Sana accuses channel of votes tampering; Abhijeet Sawant calls him 'naive' ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    In a recent turn of events, the first season of Indian Idol has found itself in the midst of controversy as Amit Sana, the runner-up of the inaugural season, has accused the channel of tampering with his voting lines. Responding to these claims, Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol Season 1, has labeled Sana as 'naive' and highlighted the multifaceted nature of competition.

    In an interview, Sawant dismissed Sana's allegations, stating, "He is very naive. I have been to many competitions. There are several reasons why you lose a competition. It is not just one thing. He should not forget that he was the runner-up. It wasn’t like we both were the only talented boys in the show; there were several other talented people in that competition.”

    Sawant, who himself faced accusations of rigging when a magazine published a photo with the headline 'The show is rigged,' emphasized that such controversies are not uncommon in the world of reality shows. He suggested that participants should focus on the positive aspects and the valuable experience gained rather than dwelling on controversies or perceived wrongdoings.

    The drama surrounding the early seasons of Indian Idol has brought to light the challenges and controversies that participants may face, even after the conclusion of the show. Abhijeet Sawant's pragmatic approach encourages participants to move beyond the controversies and appreciate the platform for the opportunities it provides.

    ALSO READ: The Crown season 6 Part 1: Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana takes away cake from the Late Queen Elizabeth

    Indian Idol continues to be a popular platform for aspiring singers, and its current 14th season features a judging panel comprising Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani. Making a remarkable comeback after an eight-year hiatus, Hussain Kuwajerwala hosts the latest season. Abhijeet Sawant, who graced the stage of Indian Idol Season 14, expressed gratitude for the platform and paid homage to his idol, Kumar Sanu.

    ALSO READ:David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer to unveil 'Spirit of Fighter' tomorrow on Independence Day ATG EAI

    Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer to unveil 'Spirit of Fighter' tomorrow on Independence Day

    Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star ADC

    Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds contestants and expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar

    cricket India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles osf

    India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles

    Delighted to know you found joy PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You' note for India

    'Delighted to know you found joy...' PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You India' note

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhat: 7 iconic Bollywood female characters ATG

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhat: 7 iconic Bollywood female characters

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon