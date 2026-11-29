Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has officially cut ties with his extended family, stating his patience has reached its limit. He affirmed his dedication only to his mother and elder brother, Ranu Singh, in an emotional Instagram post.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh announced that he has cut all ties with his family except his elder brother and mother. The actor shared an emotional note on his Instagram handle and stated that his patience has reached its limit and declared that he has no relationship with his wider family or clan from now on. He wrote, "When a man gets caught up in the affairs of his household, he ends up forgetting the wisdom of the Vedas and the scriptures. Having reached the limit of what I can endure, I am writing this post with a heavy heart. I fold my hands and apologise to the entire Bhojpuri community, and I wish to state that, as of this moment, I have severed all ties with my family and my extended kin."

"However, for my mother—who gave me life—and my eldest brother, Ranu Singh, I am prepared to lay down my own life for as long as I live. A humble member of all your families," added Pawan Kumar. Pawan Singh was last seen in the reality show 'Bhojpuri Bawaal', which also featured Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, and politician Tej Pratap Yadav. Pawan Singh is primarily a superstar of Bhojpuri cinema and music industry rather than a lead Bollywood actor, with his most notable mainstream Hindi work being playback singing including 'Aayi Nai' from Stree 2. (ANI)