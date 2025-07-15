Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has officially received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film’s runtime has also been revealed as 2 hours and 42 minutes, setting the stage for its grand release.

The much-awaited historical action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan, has finally received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as U/A rated. Along with the rating, the makers also confirmed the movie's duration, which stands at 2 hours and 42 minutes.

This signals the final phase of post-production as the film gears up for its spectacular theatrical release on July 24, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Update:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action movie set in the Mughal times, where Pawan Kalyan enacts the protagonist as a heroic rebel against injustice. Krish Jagarlamudi directed this action thriller, which has been under production for a couple of years and got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, political schedules, and technical changes.

The movie promises to bring Pawan Kalyan to the audience in an unseen avatar with grandeur and large-scale war scenes, based on valor and rebellion. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead, while Bobby Deol appears as the antagonist.

U/A Rating and Runtime: The Audience's Delight

The U/A (Universal/Adult) certifies it, making it suitable for all ages, with the caveat that parents should be advised concerning children under 12. The rating allows it to connect with a much broader family demographic, which counts when one is making a high-budget film.

As for the approved runtime of 162 minutes (2 hours and 42 minutes), it offers a neat narrative; ample for epic storytelling; but paced to keep audiences engaged. Such a runtime provides a good balance between seriousness and entertainment in historical action drama.

What's In Store?

An extravagant pre-release event has been slated on July 20 in Visakhapatnam, expected to bring plenty of important film characters under one roof.

The censor process is finally done, promotions are already on full swing, and the stage is set for one of the biggest releases in Tollywood this year.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is officially ready for a release with U/A certification and a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. The film backed by Pawan Kalyan's star power plus a lively historical setting is poised for its worldwide release on July 24, 2025.