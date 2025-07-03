The highly anticipated trailer for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been released. The action-packed trailer showcases Kalyan's powerful performance and promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The film is set to release on July 24th.

The much-awaited trailer for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been released. The nearly 3-minute trailer is packed with action and stunning visuals, with Kalyan dominating the screen. The film, set in the 17th-century Mughal empire, is a Telugu historical action-adventure directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. This is the first part of the film, and it stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Kabir Bedi, and Sathyaraj alongside Kalyan.

What's in the Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer?

The trailer opens with a voiceover setting the scene: a time when Indian culture and tradition were being trampled underfoot by a tyrannical emperor. From the womb of nature itself, a true hero is born. Then comes a barrage of action sequences, followed by Pawan Kalyan's grand entrance. Kalyan is in full action mode, delivering powerful dialogues. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Bobby Deol's menacing portrayal of Aurangzeb.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Set in the Mughal era, the action sequences are the main attraction of this epic. Initially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the project was later helmed by Jyothi Krishna, son of the film's producer, A. M. Ratnam. The film's release has been postponed several times. Initially slated for a June 12th release, it will now hit theaters worldwide on July 24th. The film boasts a budget of 250 crores.