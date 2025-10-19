Speculations are rife that Power Star Pawan Kalyan might soon collaborate with ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a massive pan-Indian project. The rumored team-up has already set social media abuzz.

Deputy chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan kalyan is a well known and one of the most influential actors in tollywood. With his previous release They call him OG, fans are eagerly waiting for another action packed film from the actor. On the other hand, Lokesh kanagaraj is a successful director known for his action packed films like Leo and Vikram etc.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Southern film industry is apparently going crazy speculating about an up coming collaboration that can be called an all-time blockbuster- Power Star Pawan Kalyan will collaborate with the highly acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. It's not confirmed yet that both are working together; reports coming this way say that the duo is in advanced discussions, hinting towards one of the most exciting cross-industry partnerships in recent history.

Pawan Kalyan to Team Up with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Pawan Kalyan, famous for his massive fan following and powerful screen presence, has noted a political career with selective film assignments. Conversely, Lokesh Kanagaraj has been staging a niche venture among the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema, scoring major hits such as Vikram and Leo. His preference for gritty storytelling, layered characters, and cinematic flair has redefined the action cinema of modern South India.

If all ends well, fans shall witness pyrotechnics in the form of a Pawan Kalyan film laced with Lokesh's trademark dark and stylish storytelling. Sources further suggest that it may be a project under the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already comprises iconic characters of Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Karthi.

Industry Buzz and Speculation

A source claims that Lokesh met Pawan Kalyan recently in Hyderabad for a story discussion. Details remain scarce, but early buzz suggests it could be an action thriller with strong emotional underpinning-both stars shine in said genre. Production houses from Telugu and Tamil industries reportedly are eager to take the project under their banners because of its pan-India appeal.

Fans Are Eagerly Awaiting the Official Announcement

The moment this news broke, social media went crazy. The hashtags #PawanKalyan and #LokeshKanagaraj have been trending across all platforms as fans are waiting for an official confirmation.