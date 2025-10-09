Pawan Kalyan Next Project Is Not OG 2? Get The Inside Scoop On His Upcoming Film
Pawan Kalyan’s hit ‘OG’ raised hopes for ‘OG 2’, but his next film is reportedly a new action movie with director Surender Reddy, delaying the ‘OG’ sequel and surprising fans.
Record-Breaking Run
Record-Breaking Run The film has grossed over Rs 310 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan’s career and the biggest hit of the year, an industry-defining success.
Pawan Hints at OG Universe
During the OG success celebrations, Pawan Kalyan expressed excitement about building an OG universe. He confirmed plans for a prequel and sequel, delighting fans by also clarifying he isn’t quitting films after Ustaad Bhagat Singh. With many mysteries around Ojas Gambheera’s past left unexplored, the audience is eager for OG 2, hoping to dive deeper into the powerful story that OG has begun.
Surender Reddy Project Resurfaces
Amid rising chatter online, reports claim that Pawan Kalyan’s next film will be directed by Surender Reddy. The pairing was announced pre‑COVID, then shelved as Pawan plunged into politics and completed remakes first. After Hari Hara Veera Mallu underperformed and OG became a blockbuster, hopes are high that the Surender Reddy project will finally take off.
Pawan’s Next Film Plans
Pawan Kalyan is now expected to focus on his pending film with director Surender Reddy. Reports suggest that if he gets time to do a movie, this stylish action entertainer will be his first pick. Produced by Ram Talluri, a close friend and key figure in the Jana Sena Party, the film has been on hold since before COVID. While fans are happy to hear about a new movie, this also means the much-awaited OG 2 won’t happen anytime soon, which has disappointed fans of the OG universe.
New Projects and Waiting Game
Producer Dil Raju is reportedly planning a film with Pawan Kalyan, directed by Anil Ravipudi, though it’s still in early stages. Meanwhile, director Sujeeth has shifted focus to a new project with Nani, which will start shooting soon after Nani finishes his current film, Paradise. As for OG 2, it will only happen after Pawan completes the Surender Reddy film. Fans will have to wait patiently to see when that highly anticipated sequel finally arrives.