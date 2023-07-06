Pawan Kalyan's photo with wife Anna Lezhneva amid 'divorce' rumours goes VIRAL

This is new development and update for ardent fans and cinephiles who love watching Pawan Kalyan on the screen. Apparently, in the middle of their ongoing divorce rumours that shook the Tollywood industry, the star was recently clicked and papped with his wife Anna Lezhneva, and this picture has gone viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, have been hitting the headlines for the past few days now. For those who are unaware and unversed, there have been a few rumours that the marital paradise of South actor Pawan Kalyan has hit troubles, and he parted ways with his third wife and Russian actress, Anna Lezhneva. However, amid all such speculations and ongoing media rumours of their divorce and separation, the political party of Pawan Kalyan took to their official Twitter handle and dropped a picture of Pawan and Anna. The Jana Sena Party's post with Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna's photo on Twitter which went viral comes into the story as a tool to quiet the rampant and incessant divorce rumours which have shaken media mills from the past few days now.

In the photo, Pawan and his wife are walking with a radiant smile on their faces. The caption mentions that the two participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad on the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. This picture of Pawan Kalyan with his wife comes after divorce rumours. Several reports claimed that the two, who got married for a decade, are heading for a split.

The split rumours got fuelled after Anna was absent at recent family events. Anna, who often appeared with Pawan, was missing at the engagement ceremony of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in the last month. She was also not present at Pawan Kalyan's yagam, which took place before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra.

It is also said and claimed that Pawan is in touch with her and their children via video calls. However, it is also mandatory enough to note that the Telugu star is yet to react to these claims.

The post caption translated to English reads, "Janasena Party presidents Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Ana Konidela participated in the Pujadikas held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Sri Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Ana Konidela performed these charitable duties scientifically. In few days, next phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra will begin. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will soon reach Mangalagiri to participate in the preparatory meetings for this."

