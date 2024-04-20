Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Pavi Caretaker' trailer: Dileep turns watchman for Vineeth Kumar's next with five female leads; Deets inside

    Mollywood star Dileep shines in the trailer, oozing his characteristic vintage charm and delivering comedic lines reminiscent of his outstanding previous appearances. His performance adds warmth and comedy to the plot, making it appealing to audiences of all ages.

    The trailer for Dileep's highly awaited film Pavi Caretaker has been released, giving spectators a taste of what seems to be a fun cinematic experience. The film, directed by Vineeth Kumar, stars Dileep as the title character of Pavi, an unmarried carer whose life changes as he makes a unique friendship, bringing colour to his otherwise humdrum lifestyle within a residential complex. At the same time, the entrance of the new individual may jeopardise Dileep's status as caretaker, as indicated in the teaser.

    The teaser also contains some amusing moments, such as the opening scene, in which Dileep is depicted fighting a swarm of villains in a massive avatar, only to disclose to the viewer later that he was dreaming the entire scenario.

    Dileep succeeds in the clip, oozing his characteristic vintage charm and delivering comedic lines reminiscent of his outstanding previous appearances. His performance adds warmth and comedy to the plot, making it appealing to audiences of all ages.

    The five female leads of the film are Juhi Jayakumar, Shreya Rugmini, Rosmin, Swathi, and Dilina Ramakrishnan. Johnny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatti, Sphatikam George, Abhishek Joseph, Master Sripath, Shaiju Adimali, Deepu Panicker, Shahi Kabir, and Jinu Ben round out the cast.

    During the film's trailer premiere event, Dileep spoke to the media about how important Pavi Caretaker's success is to him, especially amid a downturn in his career. Dileep mentioned that Pavi Caretaker is his 149th film. "As someone who cries daily and makes my audience laugh through my films, Pavi Caretaker is very important to me," he said. He said the film includes both hilarious and heartwarming parts, and he is optimistic that the audience will like it. Pavi Caretaker is scheduled for release on April 26.

