Year Ender 2025: Yami Gautam to Sonakshi Sinha – How 10 Female-Led Films Performed
With 2025 coming to a close, we look back at films led by heroines, from Sonakshi Sinha to Yami Gautam, and explore how these female-led movies performed at the box office this year.
Kangana Ranaut-Sonakshi Sinha
Kangana Ranaut starred in the 2025 film Emergency. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, the film managed to earn only ₹22 crore at the box office.
Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy also underperformed, grossing just ₹1.44 crore against a budget of ₹25 crore.
Huma Qureshi-Divya Khosla
Huma Qureshi starred in Single Salma, which was made on a budget of ₹14 crore but managed to earn only ₹18 lakh at the box office.
Similarly, Divya Khosla’s Ek Chatur Naar underperformed, grossing just ₹3.20 crore against a budget of ₹25 crore.
Yami Gautam-Sonakshi Sinha
Yami Gautam’s film Haq, made on a budget of ₹45 crore, earned only ₹28.68 crore at the box office.
Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara, produced for ₹20 crore, grossed just ₹7.33 crore, making both films flops.
Shubhangi Dutt-Kajol
Shubhangi Dutt’s Tanvi the Great was a major flop, earning only ₹2.6 crore against a budget of ₹50 crore.
Similarly, Kajol’s Maa underperformed at the box office, collecting ₹51.64 crore on a ₹65 crore budget.
Mouni Roy-Nushrat Bharucha
Mouni Roy’s The Bhootni, made on a budget of ₹30 crore, earned just ₹12.60 crore at the box office.
Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhori 2 was released directly on OTT. Both films were considered flops.
