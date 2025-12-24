Comedian Russell Brand faces two additional charges of rape and sexual assault from two more women, the Metropolitan Police said. He will appear in court on January 20, 2026, for these charges, with a separate trial set for June 2026 for prior charges.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with two additional counts of rape and sexual assault, reported Deadline. In its statement, the Metropolitan Police said that the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star's fresh charges are related to two more women on top of the previous charges against him, which were two of rape, one of indecent assault, and two of sexual assault. Brand will appear in court on January 20, 2026, in relation to the charges. Six months after that, his trial will begin for the other charges for which the actor has pleaded not guilty. Russell Brand previously denied all the charges against him, stating he is "incredibly grateful" to be able to defend himself in court, the report added.

Police Investigation Continues

"The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police," said the UK's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, as quoted by Deadline.

Previous Charges and Upcoming Trial

Investigations against Brand started two years ago when Brand was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

Earlier this year, he appeared in London's Southwark Crown Court, pleading not guilty to the previous charges, the trial for which is due to start on June 3, 2026. Brand will remain on conditional bail till the time, as per Variety.

Origin of the Allegations

The revelations were made by Channel 4's 2023 'Dispatches' documentary and the Sunday Times, leading to much anger and introspection.

A representative for the show shared, "Five women, four of whom asked to remain anonymous, agreed to share their stories of serious sexual allegations in the program." (ANI)