The makers of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' have unveiled the film's first song, 'Roop Di Rani', a celebratory track sung by Guru Randhawa. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and others, is set for a May 15 release.

'Roop Di Rani' song out

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' unveiled the film's first song 'Roop Di Rani'. 'Roop Di Rani' is sung by Guru Randhawa and Heer, with lyrics by Indeevar, music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the dance in the song is choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The track carries a catchy, celebratory vibe with a fun hook step, teasing a possible wedding-ready sequence from the film. Check out the song here https://www.instagram.com/p/DXbXyKNnPHS/ Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 May.

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About the film's teaser

Recently, the film's teaser was unveiled. Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar "pati-patni-aur-woh" dynamic but raises the stakes significantly.This time, the narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the teaser opens with a nostalgic nod to the earlier "pati-patni" narrative before spiralling into a full-blown comedy of errors. As misunderstandings pile up, the situation grows increasingly tangled, amplifying the film's central theme of romantic confusion. Adding to the mayhem is Vijay Raaz, who appears as a cop interrogating Prajapati Pandey about his complicated relationships, intensifying the comic tension. (ANI)