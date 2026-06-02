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Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 5: Antony Varghese’s Movie Struggles as Day 5 Collections Fall
Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 5: Antony Varghese’s action thriller Kattalan continued downward trend at the box office on Day 5, registering a steep decline in collections. Despite crossing Rs 8 crore mark, film's weekday momentum remains weak
Kattalan Sees Sharp Drop on Day 5
The box office run of Kattalan suffered another setback on its fifth day in theatres. The action entertainer collected an estimated Rs 31 lakh net in India, marking a significant 66.7 percent drop from the Rs 93 lakh earned on the previous day.
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The sharp fall reflects the film's struggle to maintain audience interest during the weekdays. After an encouraging start, collections have steadily declined over the last few days, raising concerns about its long-term theatrical performance.
Total Collections Cross Rs 8 Crore in India
Despite the slowdown, Kattalan has managed to cross the Rs 8 crore milestone at the domestic box office. With Day 5 earnings included, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 8.04 crore, while the India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 9.25 crore.
The film was screened across nearly 1,100 shows nationwide. The Malayalam version continued to contribute the majority of the revenue, earning Rs 20 lakh on Day 5. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 11 lakh to the overall tally. However, the pace of growth has noticeably weakened compared to the opening weekend.
Occupancy Remains Modest Across Languages
Occupancy figures indicate that audience turnout remained limited. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 11.40 percent on Day 5. Morning shows saw a low 2.50 percent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows registered 9.25 percent and 8.17 percent respectively. Night shows performed relatively better with 16.58 percent occupancy.
The Telugu version posted a slightly higher overall occupancy of 12.03 percent. Attendance was strongest during the night shows at 13.90 percent, while morning, afternoon and evening screenings recorded 9.30 percent, 9.40 percent and 8.70 percent respectively.
Directed by Paul George, Kattalan is positioned as a large-scale action thriller starring Antony Varghese in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Anson Paul, Parth Tiwari, Harishankar Narayanan, Dushara Vijayan, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique and Raj Tirandasu.
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