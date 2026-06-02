The box office run of Kattalan suffered another setback on its fifth day in theatres. The action entertainer collected an estimated Rs 31 lakh net in India, marking a significant 66.7 percent drop from the Rs 93 lakh earned on the previous day.

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The sharp fall reflects the film's struggle to maintain audience interest during the weekdays. After an encouraging start, collections have steadily declined over the last few days, raising concerns about its long-term theatrical performance.