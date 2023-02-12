Pathaan Third Saturday Box Office: SRK starrer espionage-spy-thriller exceeds Rs 450 crores in Hindi on day 18

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Pathaan box office performance worldwide manages to stun all the critics and fans better than expected without conventional marketing tools in only eighteen days.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. Pathaan continues to become an unstoppable force in India and across the globe.

Pathaan, headed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, has crossed the Rs. 450 crores gross mark at the box office in India, and for that, it took just 18 days.

The numbers have been excellent across the board. Mostly all circuits in India have seen their best numbers for a Hindi-origin film barring a couple. Talking about the collections globally, Pathaan will become an Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grossing film, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is a feat that only Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Dangal have accomplished in the past. It is mandatory to know how Pathaan hasn't had a second phase release yet, like the other films in this list have had.

After creating magic and winning the hearts of fans in Pathaan, biggest global bollywood icons and superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are set to make audiences fall in love again this Diwali for the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Tiger 3. This fifth film in the recently created YRF Spy Universe, will explode at the Box office. The critics and fans can sense another record smasher is on the cards for Yash Raj Films and Salman - Katrina fans.

