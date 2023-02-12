Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan Third Saturday Box Office: SRK starrer espionage-spy-thriller exceeds Rs 450 crores in Hindi on day 18

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer spy-thriller-extravaganza Pathaan is the fastest film to cross Rs 450 crores in Hindi within India.

    Pathaan Third Saturday Box Office: SRK starrer espionage-spy-thriller exceeds Rs 450 crores in Hindi on day 18 vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Pathaan box office performance worldwide manages to stun all the critics and fans better than expected without conventional marketing tools in only eighteen days.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. Pathaan continues to become an unstoppable force in India and across the globe.

    ALSO READ: After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know

    Pathaan, headed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, has crossed the Rs. 450 crores gross mark at the box office in India, and for that, it took just 18 days.

    The numbers have been excellent across the board. Mostly all circuits in India have seen their best numbers for a Hindi-origin film barring a couple. Talking about the collections globally, Pathaan will become an Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grossing film, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is a feat that only Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Dangal have accomplished in the past. It is mandatory to know how Pathaan hasn't had a second phase release yet, like the other films in this list have had.

    After creating magic and winning the hearts of fans in Pathaan, biggest global bollywood icons and superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are set to make audiences fall in love again this Diwali for the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Tiger 3. This fifth film in the recently created YRF Spy Universe, will explode at the Box office. The critics and fans can sense another record smasher is on the cards for Yash Raj Films and Salman - Katrina fans.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details vma

    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend

    Kantara Plagiarism controversy: 'Varaha Roopam' from Rishab Shetty's blockbuster gets Supreme Court nod RBA

    Kantara Plagiarism controversy: 'Varaha Roopam' from Rishab Shetty's blockbuster gets Supreme Court nod

    Kantara in English: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film to be released for audiences across the boundaries RBA

    Kantara in English: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film to be released for audiences across the boundaries

    pro-wrestling WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Des Buckingham cherishes Mumbai City FC's League Shield triumph; thanks fans for support snt

    ISL 2022-23: Des Buckingham cherishes Mumbai City FC's League Shield triumph; thanks fans for support

    Delhi Mumbai Expressway PM Modi to inaugurate first leg today interesting facts you need to know gcw

    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate first leg today; Check out its interesting facts

    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details vma

    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend

    Aero India 2023: Unlocking a Billion Opportunities

    Aero India 2023: Unlocking a billion opportunities from Feb 13

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon