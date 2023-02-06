Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know

    The news is out now that the much-awaited actioner-thriller extravaganza, Tiger 3, will have a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan with Salman Khan as Tiger for a crucial sequence. Their fans excitement is at an all-time high.

    After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    ALSO READ:SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans

    But fans were in for a visual treat when the eternal Karan Arjun duo and real-life best friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, came on screens and won hearts with their remarkable on-screen chemistry. Especially fans loved Tiger's surprise appearance in a crucial scene within Pathaan. Both SRK and Salman acting was so flawless.

    Pathaan has garnered more than 800 crores all around the globe. Fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. While, the fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of their love for the global superstar. But the Shah Rukh and Salman fans who loved them on screens have their own fanbase. These fans can also feel happier now.

    For fans who want to see more of this powerful duo on the screens, an exciting news scoop awaits them. According to YRF, it will surely make the ardent fans thrilled. 

    After creating magic and winning the hearts of fans in Pathaan, biggest global bollywood icons and superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are set to make audiences fall in love again this Diwali for the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Tiger 3. This fifth film in the recently created YRF Spy Universe, will explode at the Box office. The critics and fans can sense another record smasher is on the cards for Yash Raj Films and Salman - Katrina fans.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays in Mumbai hotel amid his, Aaliya's ongoing divorce case vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays in Mumbai hotel amid his, Aaliya's ongoing divorce case

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi' vma

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi'

    Shame on you' angry netizens slammed Akshay Kumar for 'walking on India's map' RBA

    'Shame on you,' - angry netizens slammed Akshay Kumar for 'walking on India's map'

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office on day 12 RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office on day 12

    Grammy Awards 2023: Who is Ricky Kej? Indian music composer won his 3rd Grammy award this year vma

    Grammy Awards 2023: Who is Ricky Kej? Indian music composer won his 3rd Grammy award this year

    Recent Stories

    LCA Navy makes historic landing on the deck of INS Vikrant

    LCA-Navy makes historic landing on the deck of INS Vikrant

    Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders; bans drone, other flying objects ahead of PM Modi's visit on February 10 - adt

    Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders; bans drone, other flying objects ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 10

    football Meet Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist snt

    Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist!

    Turkey Syria hit with another earthquake of 7 6 magnitude live updates gcw

    Another earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes southern Turkey, second within 24 hours

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays in Mumbai hotel amid his, Aaliya's ongoing divorce case vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays in Mumbai hotel amid his, Aaliya's ongoing divorce case

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon