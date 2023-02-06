After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know

The news is out now that the much-awaited actioner-thriller extravaganza, Tiger 3, will have a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan with Salman Khan as Tiger for a crucial sequence. Their fans excitement is at an all-time high.

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

But fans were in for a visual treat when the eternal Karan Arjun duo and real-life best friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, came on screens and won hearts with their remarkable on-screen chemistry. Especially fans loved Tiger's surprise appearance in a crucial scene within Pathaan. Both SRK and Salman acting was so flawless.

Pathaan has garnered more than 800 crores all around the globe. Fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. While, the fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of their love for the global superstar. But the Shah Rukh and Salman fans who loved them on screens have their own fanbase. These fans can also feel happier now.

For fans who want to see more of this powerful duo on the screens, an exciting news scoop awaits them. According to YRF, it will surely make the ardent fans thrilled.

After creating magic and winning the hearts of fans in Pathaan, biggest global bollywood icons and superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are set to make audiences fall in love again this Diwali for the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Tiger 3. This fifth film in the recently created YRF Spy Universe, will explode at the Box office. The critics and fans can sense another record smasher is on the cards for Yash Raj Films and Salman - Katrina fans.

